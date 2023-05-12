New cave discovered and given name in Malaga province A speleologist from the local mountain club located a crevice with access to the cave in the El Cantal limestone cliffs in Rincón de la Victoria

A new cave has been discovered in the limestone cliffs of El Cantal in Rincón de la Victoria. The discovery was made when Óscar Fernández Bao, a speleologist from the town’s mountaineering club, who was in the area with his team carrying out an inventory of flora and fauna, located a crack.

The town hall was informed of the discovery at the end of April and the Cueva de Nerja Foundation, together with the Junta de Andalucía, was informed in order to carry out an initial assessment of the state and interest of the cave.

The first inspection took place on on 3 May, involving representatives from the regional government, a team from the Nerja Cave Research Institute, the Nerja Cave Foundation, the conservation, research and dissemination teams from the Ardales Caves and the Victoria-Higuerón-Tesoro complex, members of the Nerja Cave Caving Club and the Rincón de la Victoria Caving Group, as well as the director of the Nerja Museum.

Not occupied by humans

The inspection revealed no archaeological remains and that the cave has not been occupied by humans. However, it is of geological interest and importance from a speleological perspective.

The Junta de Andalucía went on to issued a report which concludes that some areas of the cave are well-preserved and others are not, as the vaults and some of the walls have collapsed. It is a labyrinthine cave with a development of 150 metres and a drop of around 20 metres.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has proceeded to close the cavity found in order to avoid personal injury, protect the cave and facilitate access for research and caving groups.

Explorers' cave

It will undertake a 3D topographical survey and an exhaustive geomorphological topography of the cave following an agreement with the Malaga hiking society, the underground explorations group, the caving section and the collaboration of the Rincón de la Victoria’s mountain and caving group.

The cave has already been registered under the name Cueva de los Exploradores (explorers' cave) in the Andalusian federation of speleology’s catalogue of caves and canyons.

Rincón de la Victoria is home to the Cueva del Tesoro and Cueva La Victoria, which is considered one of the most interesting in the Mediterranean as it preserves painted and engraved remains from three cultural phases of European prehistory, dating back at least 24,000 years.