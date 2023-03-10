New bus route starts following complaints

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria has launched a new bus service for residents of Las Pedrizas and the cemetery area. The new service is in response to complaints from residents. The buses run from Monday to Friday at 9.10am, 10.50am, 12.50pm, 3.50pm and 7.05pm. The new route for the number eight bus from Torre de Benagalbón will go up Calle Cementerio, through the Las Pedrizas area, and down Calle José María Doblas.