Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
New bus route starts following complaints
RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA

The new route for the number eight bus from Torre de Benagalbón will go up Calle Cementerio, through the Las Pedrizas area, and down Calle José María Doblas

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00

Rincón de la Victoria has launched a new bus service for residents of Las Pedrizas and the cemetery area. The new service is in response to complaints from residents. The buses run from Monday to Friday at 9.10am, 10.50am, 12.50pm, 3.50pm and 7.05pm. The new route for the number eight bus from Torre de Benagalbón will go up Calle Cementerio, through the Las Pedrizas area, and down Calle José María Doblas.

