Deborah Cater, Gloria Uribe and Michelle Connor at the ABN 'Copas & Canapés event J. Rhodes
Networking event showcases rise in foreign professionals choosing eastern Costa del Sol

International and Spanish business representatives based in the area attended the first Axarquía Business Networking ‘Copas & Canapés’ event in Torre del Mar

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:04

International and Spanish business leaders based in the Axarquía attended the first Axarquía Business Networking (ABN) ‘Copas & Canapés’ event on Thursday 6 November at the Club Nautico in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol.

Both existing members and those interested in finding out more about the network enjoyed a buffet and drinks while having the opportunity to network and promote their businesses . “We want to bring together like-minded people who live and work in the Axarquía area, share ideas, and support each other’s businesses,” event organisers said.

Axarquía based estate agent Michelle Conner, one of the founders of the ABN, said that the aim of the event was to help businesses “expand international connections” and to provide non-members the opportunity to find out what the group offers.

As the east of Malaga province grows in popularity among younger foreign residents, Michelle went on to say that in the 14 years she has been living and working in the Axarquía, she has noticed a rise in the number of “younger international professionals and digital nomads” moving to the area.

At Thursday’s event there were professionals from Poland, Iceland, Holland, France, Spain and the UK, among others. “We have Spanish businesses that want international clients as well as foreign businesses,” Michelle added.

ABN is an English-speaking networking group that helps self-employed people and small businesses grow through collaboration, referrals, and community support. Members meet twice a month at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar to exchange knowledge, promote local enterprise and strengthen the area’s business network. The network also collaborates with Lux Mundi's Food Drive and Christmas Toy Drive, which help local families who rely on food banks.

To learn more about Axarquía Business Networking, visit: www.axarquiabusinessnetworking.com

