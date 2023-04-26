Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Participants leaned about the importance of protecting the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs. SUR
Nests and shelters create homes for wildlife in Malaga coastline cliffs

Seventy volunteers took part in an environmental awareness day at the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs to coincide with World Earth Day

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 21:37

A total of 70 people participated in an environmental awareness day on the Alberquilla beach in the cliffs of Maro-Cerro Gordo area, last Saturday 22 April, to coincide with World Earth Day.

An inspection of the area was carried out to detect the impact of human activity, as well as to raise awareness and seek solutions to them. A beach clean-up took place along with a series of workshops including the installation of nesting boxes for birds and shelters to encourage the reproduction of all types of insects.

Volunteers from a number of volunteer associations, as well as environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucía and civil protection volunteers from Nerja town hall took part in the initiative, which was financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The natural site of the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs is suffering coastal erosion but is of great environmental value due to its geological formations and great biodiversity.

Environment officers from the Junta de Andalucía took part in the day SUR

Covering an area of 1,900 hectares, the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs are shared by the provinces of Malaga and Granada. Officially declared a protected area since 1989, it has been under threat from overcrowding of beaches in summer, camping and poaching, as environmentalists have been warning in recent years.

