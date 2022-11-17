Fun and games as Nerja's Verano Azul playground reopens after 18 months There are five themed areas, which include games for different ages, some of them adapted for children with special educational needs

Children have been able to enjoy the new facilities since last Friday / e. cabezas

Hundreds of children have been able to return to the Verano Azul playground in Nerja after 18 months of closure. It reopened on Friday 11 November, having been closed down in April 2021 due to its poor state of conservation.

The new park occupies an area of 700 square metres and is divided into five themed areas, which include games for different ages, some of them adapted for children with special educational needs. Out of 225 different activities, 165 are inclusive.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo justified the delay in the project "due to the tedious administrative procedures to obtain European funding.” He went on to ask users to be “responsible and to make good use of the facilities”.

Security guard

The councillor for municipal services, Gema García reported that the park will be open every day from 10am to 8.30pm and has a security guard at night. In addition, the councillor pointed out that the town hall has also improved the gardens, updated the benches, bins and street lighting and the access gates, with a municipal investment of 78,732.94 euros.

The project has an investment of 373,882 euros from European and municipal funds. The councillor for European resources, María del Carmen López pointed out that 80 per cent of the funding has come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (Edusi), and Nerja town hall has contributed 20 per cent.