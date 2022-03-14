Nerja's Irish community to organise St Patrick's Day walk The group will be raising funds for Nerja Solidaria food bank and Ukraine

Members of Nerja’s Irish community will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day on Thursday 17 March by walking through the town to raise funds for charity.

The group will be stopping at each of Nerja's six Irish pubs along the way to collect money and food for the Nerja Solidaria food bank,as well as raising funds for Ukraine.

Joe Anderton will be leading the group dressed up as St Patrick. “A lot of friends get dressed up so exactly who will depend on who shows up,” Joe, who divides his time between Nerja and Canada, told Sur in English.

The friends are hoping to organise a parade every year, but the pandemic delayed plans to do so in 2020. Last year they were able to organise the walk but Joe says that in future years the celebrations will “hopefully be bigger and better.”

The walk will start at 4pm at Murphy’s Irish bar, then go on to The Irish Harp, KMS, Buskers, Irish Annie’s and finish at Fitzgerald’s.