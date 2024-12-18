Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall representatives with some of the products included in the hampers. SUR
Nerja town hall distributes Christmas hampers to vulnerable families
The baskets include traditional festive products, as well as non-perishable food, with the aim that "no family is left behind"

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:25

Although the economic situation is fairly reasonable at a local and national level, there are still thousands of struggling families in Spain. For this reason, Nerja town hall's social services department is going to distribute 75 Christmas hampers to families in Nerja and Maro on the eastern Costa del Sol, with the aim of ensuring that everyone is able to enjoy the Christmas festivities.

The hampers include basic and traditional festive products, such as non-perishable food, sweets, preserves and sausages, according to a statement.

The councillor for social services, Daniel Rivas, stressed the importance of charity at this time of year. "Christmas is a very special time and we want to make sure that no family is left behind. These hampers reinforce our commitment to the people who need it most," he said in the statement.

