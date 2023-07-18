Nerja strengthens French connection Alliance Française is an organisation that promotes the French language and culture in the world, and it is celebrating 10 years in the Axarquía town

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the Alliance Française in Nerja, a working meeting was held at the town hall last Friday, chaired by the Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, in which the new director of the French-speaking association, Sullivan Beebetier, was presented.

During the meeting, the mayor said that the town hall would "continue working with the Alliance Française", for which he has put on the table the possibility of signing a collaboration agreement. Armijo also suggested that the Alliance Française should feature in the register of associations in Nerja.

The association currently uses at the San Miguel primary school and Nerja is the only town in the Axarquía region where official French exams are held and the corresponding certificate can be obtained, according to a statement from the town hall.

The Alliance Française is an organisation that promotes the French language and culture in the world. On the Costa del Sol its headquarters are in Malaga and as well as the Nerja base, there is also one in Estepona. As well as French classes, the association also organises a range of activities including films, exhibitions and conferences.