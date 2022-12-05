Nerja starts countdown to Christmas The lights are being turned on Tuesday 6 December and there are activities throughout the festive period

Christmas began on Friday in Nerja with the opening of the municipal nativity scene in the basement of the town hall and the lights will be switched on, on Tuesday 6 December at 7pm on the Balcón de Europa.

The Nerja municipal band will offer its traditional Christmas concert on Friday 16, the Municipal School of Music and Dance will perform on 21 and 22 and the Rondalla Sierra Almijara give their Christmas show on 29 when the El Salvador church will be holding a Christmas service with the participation of the Alminares de Nerja choir.

The traditional Christmas market on Plaza de España opens on Friday 16 December and on the same day there is a performance of traditional Christmas zambombá music in the Los Poetas area of the town. A living nativity scene is programmed for Sunday 18 December on Plaza de Andalucía.

On 23 December there is a Father Christmas parade and the traditional Three Wise Men parade on Kings’ Day, 5 January and they will be visiting Maro the following day. The big New Year's Eve party, on 31 December, will be held at the Balcón de Europa, with performances by Proyecto Mandarina and Los Canallas, until the bells that will herald the start of the New Year.