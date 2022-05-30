Nerja repeats call to regulate access to Chíllar river beauty spot The town hall is concerned about the risk of accidents and fires now that the popular hiking area has reopened after two years of closure due to the pandemic

Nerja town hall has repeated its call to the Andalusian regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, to put in place controls to visitor numbers accessing the Chíllar river in Nerja. The popular hiking spot is facing another summer without access controls leading to overcrowding, risk of accidents and fires as well as damage to a protected natural environment.

While the beauty spot has been closed for the last two summers due to the pandemic, in the summer months before Covid-19 up to three thousand people might access it in a single day, with busloads of hikers and companies charging to take people there on excursions.

It has asked the Junta de Andalucía, which is responsible for the area, to adopt "the appropriate measures for the regulation, planning and integral management of the space associated with the recreational area of the river Chíllar" and to "act urgently in order to regulate access to minimise the risks arising from its use and enjoyment," the town hall has said in a statement.

“We insist that the Junta de Andalucía take the necessary measures, and once again we put ourselves at their disposal to promote as many actions as we can” the statement said.