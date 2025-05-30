Nerja Pool League raises 540 euros for Axarquía's Taller de la Amistad charity

The handing over of the cheque.

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:20

Nerja Pool League has donated 540 euros to the town's Taller de la Amistad, which supports people with disabilities and their families in the Axarquía.

The money was raised at the league's recent end-of-season prize-giving evening. Nerja Pool League chairman Steve Askham and treasurer Dan Sherry went along to the Taller de la Amistad centre in Nerja last week to present the cheque.