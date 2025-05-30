Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The handing over of the cheque. SUR
Community spirit

Nerja Pool League raises 540 euros for Axarquía's Taller de la Amistad charity

The money was raised at the recent end-of-season prize-giving evening

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:20

Nerja Pool League has donated 540 euros to the town's Taller de la Amistad, which supports people with disabilities and their families in the Axarquía.

The money was raised at the league's recent end-of-season prize-giving evening. Nerja Pool League chairman Steve Askham and treasurer Dan Sherry went along to the Taller de la Amistad centre in Nerja last week to present the cheque.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  5. 5 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  6. 6 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  7. 7 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  9. 9 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  10. 10 Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Nerja Pool League raises 540 euros for Axarquía's Taller de la Amistad charity

Nerja Pool League raises 540 euros for Axarquía&#039;s Taller de la Amistad charity