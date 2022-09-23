Nerja awards contract for section of a new cycle lane to Maro Local company Transportes Antelo will carry out the work, with a budget of 549,501 euros and a seven-month deadline

A secion of the old N-340 road where the cycle lane will be built. / E. CABEZAS

Nerja town hall has awarded the contract for a new section of the bike lane project to link the town to Maro, which are about three kilometres apart, with an investment of 494,551 euros. It will be one kilometre long and will run south of the old N-340 road between the roundabout at the Oasis de Capistrano residential development and the intersection with the road leading to the Barranco de Maro gorge to the west of Maro.

The works will be carried out by local company Transportes Antelo, with a completion period of seven months. The Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said that the aim “is to offer residents and visitors a model of urban mobility based on sustainable travel”.

This project is 80 per cent financed by the European Feder fund (395,641 euros) and the remaining 20 per cent will come from the town hall, which will invest 98,910 euros.

A bike lane is also to be constructed through Nerja along Avenida de Pescia to Punta Lara thanks to a grant of 492,202 euros, from the European Next Generation funds, with a total budget of 661,738 euros, and a town hall contribution of 114,847 euros.