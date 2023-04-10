Nerja hosts Scandinavian Easter Sunday celebration About 150 guests of different nationalities attended an event with traditional seasonal decoration and food

Residents and visitors celebrated Easter Sunday Scandinavian style at an event in the mountains behind Nerja.

The venue, Los Caracoles rural complex, copied the Scandinavian traditional decorations with eggs and feathers. In Sweden birch branches with feathers wired to them is a seasonal decoration, called 'påskris'; in Nerja the birch was substituted with olive branches.

Herring from the local Swedish food shop was served along with local vegetables and other Scandinavian favourites such as meatballs and the Easter classic, hard-boiled eggs with prawns and mayonnaise.

Ampliar Buffet with lots of vegetables and typical Nordic food. A. M. S.

“Such events are a good opportunity for cultural exchange between Spanish people and representatives of other, in this case Nordic, countries, who live on the Costa del Sol or spend much of their time [here]. The Nerja area is considered one of the most Scandinavian on the Costa del Sol. It is important because, I see more and more Swedish, Norwegians and Danish are choosing Nerja, Torrox and Frigiliana for living and holidaymaking,” Mia Holm, one of the guests, told SUR in English.

Nerja's Swedish travel agency Bokanerja brought The Calderons to Los Caracoles from Stockholm. Singer Carolina Calderon is known for Latino performances and singing in Spanish. Along with Timo Trolin and Buster Blaesild, the band had everyone dancing.