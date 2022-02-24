Nerja hopes to attract digital nomads to new co-working space There is capacity for over fifty workers, with rates starting at 20 euros per day

The launch of the new co-working space took place earlier this month / sur

A group of six entrepreneurs have opened the first co-working space in Nerja. The six, each with different profiles and backgrounds, have christened the place 'Co-working Hygge House', using a Danish and Norwegian word which encompasses a concept of a welcoming, cosy atmosphere aimed at giving well-being and satisfaction.

"Non-resident foreigners are a very interesting niche market, they are known as digital nomads. Norwegians, Swedes, Danes, or Dutch people who can telework but do not want to spend the winter in their countries and prefer to come to Nerja," said Sebastián Rojas, one of the entrepreneurs behind the initiative.

Rojas, along with Daniel Terrón, Silvia Rodríguez, Enrique López, Miguel Moreno and Martín Dangelo, have invested around 200,000 euros in adapting premises of almost 400 square metres, located in the town’s Almijara area, which has been operational since the beginning of this month.

They offer 18 fixed co-working spaces, 18 flexible spaces and six 'club' spaces, which have added advantages and services. In addition, there is space for 42 people in the common areas, with a capacity for up to 57 entrepreneurs.

The venue also has a 121 square metre exhibition hall, which is also multi-purpose and can host events for up to a hundred people. The complex is equipped with the latest technologies, with fibre optic internet and WiFi, a refrigerator and a small kitchen.

Rojas explained that an office for two users costs from 175 euros per month and for four users from 300 euros. Flexible workstations cost from 20 euros per day and the complex is open from 8am to 8pm. "Whichever way you look at it, it's cheaper than renting your own premises," Rojas claims.

"I work in commercial management, with experience in construction projects and health emergencies, and business partners include the air conditioning, commercial, electrical and painting sectors,” explains Rojas, who added that in the first few weeks of operation they have had "a very good response" and that they “hope to continue growing”.