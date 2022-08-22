Nerja launches marine conservation project to promote ecotourism The town hall and the Equilibrio Marino association will promote a series of activities related to sustainability of its seabed and the ‘blue economy’

Nerja town hall’s environment department together with the NGO Equilibrio Marino, has announced that it will promote a project called 'Valuing Nerja’s Sea’, which is aimed at the conservation of ecosystems and marine biodiversity, as well as the promotion of sustainable activities based on the 'blue economy'.

The announcement was made by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, following a meeting with the director of Equilibrio Marino, Fernando Alarcón and councillor for the Environment, Javier Rodríguez. "If we want to consolidate our position as a tourist destination on the Costa del Sol, we must promote initiatives in favour of the blue economy to improve the health of our seabed, to protect it and in turn promote ecotourism as a new source of economic growth and job creation," Armijo said.

According to a report published by Nerja town hall the project covers several lines of action, starting with an analysis of the ecosystems of the coastline in order to learn more about and assess the state of conservation of the seabed and the different species that live there.

The project also aims to raise public awareness of the importance of the coastline and the need to protect through photography exhibitions and an advertising campaign on the importance of the sea and ecotourism.