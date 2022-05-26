Nerja cultural group demands action to restore and promote Roman road The Entre Cañas association written to the town hall to complain about "the great deterioration and state of abandonment" of La Coladilla Roman road, whose remains date back to the first century BC

The cultural association Entre Cañas has called on Nerja's town hall for its support in the "restoration, conservation and enhancemen" of La Coladilla Roman road, whose remains date back to the first century BC.

The remains are located just behind the abandoned San Joaquin sugar cane factory in the Las Mercedes de Maro area to the east Nerja town centre. The association says that the work was "promised by all the parties in the last election campaign, including the party currently in government".

"We believe that neither our politicians, local people nor visitors know where this Roman ruin is, as there are no signs to it, nor is there any interest in doing so. It would not be difficult or expensive to put a signpost indicating to people passing by that they are walking on a road with more than two thousand years of history," said the Entre Cañas group.

Time to intervene

For the cultural association, the lack of maintenance "is compounded by the fact that for many years there has been no impediment to motorbikes riding motocross on this Roman road, so the deterioration has grown to the state it is in today,” they said, adding: "It is time to intervene, our association will not stop trying".

The group explains in its blog that, according to C. Gozalbes Cravioto in his book 'Las Vías Romanas de Málaga' (1986), the one-hundred metre section belongs to the route from Caviclum to Sexi, which today is Torrox Costa to Almuñécar in Granada and is part of the Via II from Castulo to Malaca (Malaga).

Nerja’s Historical Heritage Guide, published by the town hall in 2007, lists 30 sites, including the fragment of this Roman road, "which was already in a deplorable state and today, 15 years later, there are hardly any remains of the Roman civilization in our town," laments Vicky Jiménez, a member of Entre Cañas.

In March Nerja town hall approved the creation of an advisory group on historical heritage, made up of a historian, two archaeologists, a technician and a researcher, whose aim is to prepare studies and reports on the town’s cultural heritage.