Nerja heritage advisory board approved

Nerja town hall has approved the creation of an advisory board to oversee the promotion and protection of the town’s historical heritage. The group will be coordinated by the local historian, Francisco Capilla, who has a doctorate in Art History.

Other members of the board include the town hall’s head of culture, Ángel Ruiz, as secretary; the archaeologist and curator of the Nerja Cave, Luis Efrén Fernández; the archaeologist and director of the Nerja Museum, Juan Bautista Salado; and the researcher and lawyer Pablo Rojo.

The new body will provide proposals for the town hall, as well as the study, reporting and consultation of matters related to the preservation of the town’s heritage assets. Nerja mayor José Alberto Armijo said that the group was “made up of people with proven experience and extensive knowledge of the historical heritage of Nerja and Maro. Their help and advice will allow us to promote policies and implement important projects in terms of management, conservation and enhancement of our historical heritage.”

From the Nerja cave to the old sugar mills and factories, the town boasts an important historical legacy, which many claim has not been sufficiently protected until now. Groups such as the association La Volaera, founded in 2011, taken over by Entre Cañas this year, have been campaigning for more recognition of Nerja’s historical heritage for many years.