Local residents help foil squatters as they attempt to occupy two half-million-euro penthouses on eastern strip of Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 29 March 2024, 15:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A group of residents have helped thwart an attempt by squatters to move into two luxurious penthouses in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern strip of Spain's Costa del Sol.

The development next to the A-7 motorway comprises some 140 homes, almost all of which have been occupied since spring last year. But there are still two penthouses available, possibly the two best apartments - both south facing - and also the most expensive at around half a million euros each.

On Wednesday 27 March, just a few hours after a salesman had shown the properties to some families interested in buying them, residents - with the help of the Local Police - thwarted an attempt by squatters to move into the properties.

A group of young people had changed the locks and were about to unload their belongings when they were intercepted. A neighbour first raised the alarm in the residential community's WhatsApp group at about 10pm. He informed the rest of the residents that he had seen a young man jump over the fence of the residential development and, once inside, let in a group of other people.

It appears the group who intended to squat the flats - some residents said there were between four and six of them, while others said they saw at least 10 - were filmed walking through the grounds and heading towards the flats. Although they left after a while, they returned to the residential development after midnight, presumably with the intention of unloading their belongings from three cars parked outside.

Although they managed to change the lock cylinders, the alleged squatting attempt was thwarted, thanks to the neighbours who alerted the Local Police. Officers arrived at the scene and identified at least four people. In light of the incident, neighbours said they want more security in the area, especially at night.