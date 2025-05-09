Natural park which is home to Malaga's highest mountain celebrates 25th anniversary

Eugenio Cabezas Sedella Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:16 Compartir

The Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, shared by the provinces of Malaga and Granada, has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. It covers an area of 40,657 hectares in the Granada municipalities of Alhama de Granada, Arenas del Rey, Játar, Jayena and Otívar, and the Malaga municipalities of Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Cómpeta, Frigiliana, Nerja, Salares and Sedella, all in the Axarquía area to the east of the province.

The landscape is rugged and abrupt, with numerous ridges and deep valleys, such as the Río Verde in the province of Granada and the Río Chíllar in Nerja. Sierra Tejeda is the highest part of this mountain range, reaching 2,068 metres at the peak of La Maroma, the highest mountain in Malaga province.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of this protected area, the Junta de Andalucía's spokesperson for sustainability and environment in Malaga, José Antonio Víquez, presented ‘Caminos y gentes. La memoria recobrada en el Parque Natural Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama', (Paths and people. The recovered memory of the natural park of the Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountain range).

The book has been published by the regional government. The presentation of this publication took place in Sedella, during a meeting of the park's governing board. Víquez was accompanied by the author of the publication and the president of the governing board, Mariló Oyonarte.

"We want to highlight the unique characteristics of this natural park, which, due to its location, has become one of the most important mountain enclaves of natural importance in south-eastern Andalucía," Víquez said. He added, “This publication raises awareness of the need to preserve both the natural environment and the ways of life that have shaped it over time."

"The purpose of the book is an invitation to value, protect and experience its cultural and natural wealth. It tells the experiences of the inhabitants of this magnificent natural area, with a marked mountainous character, overlooking our Mediterranean Sea and which lies between the provinces of Malaga and Granada," said Víquez.

The protagonists of the book include farmers, shepherds, lime workers, vineyard workers and Guardia Civil officers who share their traditions and trades as a legacy of a valuable ethnographic heritage and who embody the feelings of these villages and their inhabitants.

In the celebration events, along with the presentation of the book, tribute was also paid to the work of Salvador Aguilera, for his contribution to the maintenance and improvement of the natural values of the park and for his work on the conservation of the park and the reproduction of birds of prey it is home to.

Click here to find out more about the book.