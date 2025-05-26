Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image taken by the Traffic Management Centre on Monday. DGT
Multiple collision causes chaos on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway near La Cala del Moral
112 incident

Multiple collision causes chaos on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway near La Cala del Moral

The accident, which happened at around 8.15am this Monday morning, forced the closure of one lane leading to a tailback of around four kilometres in the direction of Malaga

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 26 May 2025, 10:17

A multiple collision between several vehicles - at least four, according to traffic reports - is complicating traffic on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del So at La Cala del Moral this Monday 26 May. The collision, reported at kilometre 972, on the Malaga-bound carriageway, has already caused four kilometres of traffic jams and has forced the left lane to be closed, according to sources at the DGT's traffic management centre consulted by SUR.

According to Andalucía's emergency response agency (EMA), no one was injured in the incident. Those who called 112, said the number of vehicles involved in the accident could be half a dozen. Guardia Civil traffic patrols have been sent to the scene.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 22-year-old in custody following mugging of elderly foreign tourist on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Homeless crisis at Madrid Barajas forces airport operator to act
  3. 3 Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer
  4. 4 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  5. 5 Sudden death on board ship being investigated
  6. 6 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  7. 7 Medals at Malaga championship for international Costa del Sol dance school
  8. 8 No second chance
  9. 9 Boho gala in aid of homeless and vulnerable children
  10. 10 Recreating the romantic ambience and historical events of 19th-century Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Multiple collision causes chaos on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway near La Cala del Moral