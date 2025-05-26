Multiple collision causes chaos on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway near La Cala del Moral

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 10:17 Compartir

A multiple collision between several vehicles - at least four, according to traffic reports - is complicating traffic on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del So at La Cala del Moral this Monday 26 May. The collision, reported at kilometre 972, on the Malaga-bound carriageway, has already caused four kilometres of traffic jams and has forced the left lane to be closed, according to sources at the DGT's traffic management centre consulted by SUR.

According to Andalucía's emergency response agency (EMA), no one was injured in the incident. Those who called 112, said the number of vehicles involved in the accident could be half a dozen. Guardia Civil traffic patrols have been sent to the scene.