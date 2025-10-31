This road on the Costa del Sol is one of the most dangerous in the whole of Spain

The road between Nerja and Almuñécar is very popular with motorcyclists at weekends.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:14

It is a winding road which clings to cliffs and offers unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea and it is a favourite spot for motorcyclists . A section of the old N-340 road in Malaga province, on the border between Nerja and Almuñécar (Granada province), is considered one of the most dangerous in Spain. Kilometre point 302, is the most dangerous section, where in four years there have been three accidents with victims, resulting in four people injured or killed.

This is highlighted in 'The 270 most dangerous roads in Spain (2025)' report, prepared by the Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA), which takes as a reference period the years 2019 to 2023 and official data from the average danger index of the Ministry of Transport.

Far from the top 100

Generally speaking Malaga province comes out quite well in the report. Firstly, because this is the only section that appears in this classification, when other areas have up to ten points listed and secondly, because the Malaga road is ranked 105th in the national ranking, so it is not even among the 100 worst.

105 This is the position of this road in the ranking of the most dangerous roads in Spain, according to the AEA organisation

Every year, the AEA compiles this list of black spots on the state road network, which in this edition includes 270 kilometres of conventional roads and dual carriageways, located on 71 roads in 45 Spanish provinces, whose average danger index recorded in the five-year period 2019-2023 has been at least ten times higher than the national average. On these roads, 1,563 accidents and 2,169 victims have been recorded.

The most dangerous in Spain

In the case of conventional roads, the most dangerous stretch this year was located at kilometre 243 of the N-4a, in the province of Ciudad Real, with a danger index 598 times higher than the national average.

The stretch of road with the highest number of accidents and casualties is located at km 0 of the A-77a, in Alicante, with 104 accidents and 150 casualties. This point is followed by the sections of road located at km 17 of the T-11 dual carriageway in Tarragona (90 accidents and 139 victims); and the one located at km 12 of the A-55, at Mos, in Pontevedra, with 54 accidents and 100 victims.

Of the 270 stretches identified this year, 78 were already included in the previous report and 45 have become more dangerous, according to Automovilistas Europeos Asociados.