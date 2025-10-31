Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil patrols deployed in the Cómpeta area on Thursday. E. Cabezas
Crime

Man detained following disappearance of foreign resident who went missing more than two months ago in Malaga town

Some 15 Guardia Civil patrols, supported by a drone unit, were deployed on Thursday in a bid to locate the missing person

Eugenio Cabezas / Irene Quirante

Eugenio Cabezas / Irene Quirante

Axarquía / Malaga

Friday, 31 October 2025, 11:59

A large Guardia Civil search operation was deployed in a rural Cómpeta in the Axarquía area of Malaga province early on Thursday morning. The objective was to locate a foreign resident of the municipality who reportedly went missing more than two months ago. A total of 15 patrols participated in the ongoing police investigation.

According to sources, a suspect has already been arrested by the Guardia Civil. The man was detained a few weeks ago after investigators detected that he had used the missing man's payment cards. The suspect has already been jailed.

As for the disappearance investigation on Thursday, sources have said that patrols were also deployed in the Romaila area, located next to the petrol station at the entrance of the village. Drones were also used in the search operation.

