Malaga firefighters rescue mastiff dog after it became trapped in a four-metre-deep chasm

Eugenio Cabezas Colmenar Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 14:10

It was a happy outcome for a mastiff dog after it fell four-metres down a hole in the ground in Colmenar in the Upper Axarquia area of Malaga province.

Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos firefighters, police officers and a vet were called out to rescue the dog on Saturday 18 May after it became trapped in the chasm in the Arroyo de los Moriscos area of the municipality.

The dog was microchipped and had been reported as missing by its owners. The rescue took several hours, with a vet looking after the dog until it was picked up by its family. Rescuers used ladders and ropes to finally bring the dog to safety.