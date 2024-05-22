Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The dog after being rescued in Colmenar. Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos
Malaga firefighters rescue mastiff dog after it became trapped in a four-metre-deep chasm
 

Malaga firefighters rescue mastiff dog after it became trapped in a four-metre-deep chasm

The pet, which was microchipped and had been reported missing, was finally brought to safety and returned to its grateful owners

Eugenio Cabezas

Colmenar

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 14:10

Compartir

It was a happy outcome for a mastiff dog after it fell four-metres down a hole in the ground in Colmenar in the Upper Axarquia area of Malaga province.

Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos firefighters, police officers and a vet were called out to rescue the dog on Saturday 18 May after it became trapped in the chasm in the Arroyo de los Moriscos area of the municipality.

The dog was microchipped and had been reported as missing by its owners. The rescue took several hours, with a vet looking after the dog until it was picked up by its family. Rescuers used ladders and ropes to finally bring the dog to safety.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF finally give their fans something to cheer
  2. 2 Fuengirola's fish-shaped containers keep beaches clean and sustainable
  3. 3 Age Concern gala dinner in Marbella raises almost 5,000 euros to launch new hardship fund
  4. 4 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  5. 5 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  6. 6 SUR in English to celebrate international business on the Costa del Sol with guide and awards
  7. 7 Marbella secure their spot in the play-off final
  8. 8 Torremolinos remembers 'Isabelichi' 36 years after her death
  9. 9 Malaga teams facing uphill struggle in Tercera RFEF play-offs
  10. 10 Mijas joins forces with Spanish cancer association to promote World No Tobacco Day and create smoke-free zones

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad