A man's body was found on Torre del Mar beach this Thursday morning, 13 July. SUR
Man's body is found on Torre del Mar beach

Police have launched an investigation into the death of the individual, believed to be a foreign tourist and aged between 65 and 75

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:13

National Police have launched an investigation after a man's body was discovered on a Torre del Mar beach this Thursday morning, 13 July.

Passers by raised the alarm after finding the lifeless body - believed to be a foreign tourist and aged between 65 and 75 - opposite the Miguel beach bar, on the Poniente seafront in the early hours.

The main theory being considered at the moment is that the man died of natural causes, possibly due to a heart attack, as the body showed no external signs of violence.

But an autopsy, due to be carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga city, will determine the exact cause of death.

