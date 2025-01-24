Couple beaten and gagged during robbery on Costa del Sol

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Panoramic view of Vélez-Málaga town centre from La Fortaleza. E. Cabezas
112

The thieves gained access to the property where they held the owners hostage for two hours while stealing six thousand euros in cash and jewellery

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:02

Spain's National Police force has opened an investigation into a violent robbery reported by a couple from Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The thieves entered the property, located between La Pañoleta and Torre del Mar, where they tied up the couple and gagged them.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday 16 January. The woman, aged about 40, was in the living room and looked out onto the terrace after hearing one of her dogs barking. It was then that the thieves entered the house, tied her up and forced her into a room by hitting her.

The husband, who is over 80 years old, was asleep in another room. The robbers woke him up and also tied him up. They threatened the couple and demanded to know where their safe was, despite the couple saying that they did not have one. The thieves ransacked the entire house, causing damage to numerous items of furniture and household goods.

After about two hours the assailants left with around six thousand euros in cash, jewellery and a pellet gun, as SUR has been able to confirm. The victims were not injured, although the robbers did hit them several times in the face and head and they also suffered anxiety attacks. The victims reported that they were five young men, "who spoke to each other in Arabic".

