Archive image of Frigiliana. J. A.
Man dies after palm tree falls on him in Axarquía village popular with tourists
112 incident

Man dies after palm tree falls on him in Axarquía village popular with tourists

The victim's wife alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services because her husband was trapped under the tree in Frigiliana and unconscious

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 15:37

A man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, died this Wednesday morning (28 February) after a palm tree fell on him in the Axarquía municipality of Frigiliana in Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The incident happened in an area known as Camino del Barranco Fernández at around 11.45am, when the victim's wife called the 112 emergency number because her husband was trapped under the tree and unconscious.

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial fire brigade rushed to the scene to free the victim, together with Local Police and an 061 health emergency ambulance team, which certified his death on the spot, according to fire brigade sources.

