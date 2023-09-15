Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nerja. SUR
Man detained for sexual assaults on tourists in Nerja
Man detained for sexual assaults on tourists in Nerja

The 23-year-old allegedly committed the attacks when the victims were walking alone at night and approached them on his moped

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 15 September 2023, 16:44

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with two sexual assaults and one harassment charge following separate attacks on foreign visitors in Nerja.

Guardia Civil investigating officers detained the individual when he was riding through the town.

The young man allegedly committed the attacks when the victims were walking alone at night and approached them on his moped.

