The footbridge between Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga following the fire SUR
112 incident

Man arrested following coastal footbridge fire on eastern Costa del Sol

According to Vélez-Málaga town hall, the person detained “has been diagnosed with Diogenes syndrome" and was apparently living under the bridge

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 19:29

A man diagnosed with Diogenes syndrome has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire on a coastal footbridge between Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol.

National Police officers identified a person on Tuesday 27 May for his alleged involvement in the origin of the fire that severely damaged the pedestrian walkway that connects the two municipalities over the Santillán stream.

Officers located a middle-aged man in the vicinity who was storing numerous items including cardboard and clothes under the wooden bridge that forms part of Malaga province's Senda Litoral (coastal path). Vélez-Málaga's councillor for infrastructure, Jesús María Claros, explained on Wednesday that the arrested man "has Diogenes syndrome" and "was living under the bridge".

SUR has learned that investigations are ongoing to establish whether the fire was caused by the man lighting a small cooker. Regarding the damage caused, the Claros said that the town hall has contacted the company that manufactured the bridge to assess whether it should be repaired or replaced.

The environment department is going to take charge of cleaning the area and as the fire also damaged a water pump belonging to the Axarquía's public water company Axaragua, "we had to call the electrical services to change the wiring, which was affected", Claros added.

Claros said that they would approach the provincial body the Diputación de Málaga, to "repair the damage as soon as possible with a grant" and added that the footpath is "very busy" for the residents of Chilches and the eastern end of Rincón de la Victoria.

The bridge has been temporarily closed pending repair or replacement, as half of the structure was badly affected by the flames.

