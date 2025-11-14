Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Man arrested for stealing jewellery worth 15,000 euros from his partner on Costa del Sol

According to the police investigation, he sold several pieces at a shop authorised for the sale and purchase of gold and he got 7,000 euros in exchange

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 14 November 2025, 13:21

The Guardia Civil in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol have arrested a man suspected of stealing expensive jewellery from his partner.

The investigation, part of 'Operation Jolisisis, began after the victim filed a complaint. The woman reported the disappearance of several pieces of jewellery of high sentimental value, worth around 15,000 euros.

The investigation declared her partner main suspect. He had reportedly taken advantage of her trust to steal the items. As a result, he was arrested in Carboneras (Almeria province), where he lives.

According to the police investigation, he sold several pieces at a shop authorised for the sale and purchase of gold and he got 7,000 euros in exchange for them.

