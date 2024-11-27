Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mangoes growing in the Axarquía E. Cabezas
Malaga&#039;s mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
Axarquía

Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected

The Spanish Tropical Fruit Association puts average prices at between 1.2 and 1.5 euros per kilo for the Keitt and Osteen which are the most abundant varieties in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 20:14

Despite the extreme drought that has hit the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province over the last five years, this year’s mango harvest, which is drawing to an end, has produced 25 per cent more fruit than expected.

The Axarquía produces more than 90% of mangoes grown in Europe at this year's harvest has produced more than 15,000 tonnes of fruit according to a press release published by the Spanish Tropical Fruit Association (AET) on Wednesday 27 November.

According to the AET, which brings together more than 400 producers throughout Spain, this year's mango season “has been longer than expected” which has led to more “points of sale of important supermarket chains throughout Spain”.

Álvaro Palacios, president of the AET, said that they were “reasonable figures”, although he added that they are “still nowhere near the 20,000 tonnes of a few years ago. In the end we are going to be above 15,000, which is around 25 per cent better than the scenario we had forecast”.

Prices have remained “within reasonable thresholds” for growers, with an average of 1.5 euros/kilo for the Osteen variety and 1.2 euros/kilo in the case of Keitt. The AET highlighted the “positive progression of the brand and more importantly, the identification of consumers and distributors that make the fruit produced in this geographical area of Andalucía unique. Aspects such as its proximity, with a limited carbon footprint, sustainable production and a significant area of cultivation certified organic,” the AET statement said.

“Malaga mangoes have to compete with fruit arriving from other destinations around the world with the consequent environmental impact, together with cultivation procedures that do not conform to European Union standards or with ripening processes that abruptly interrupt the fruit cycle,” the AET highlighted that mangoes from Malaga are "especially valued because they have been picked at their optimum ripening time” and don't have far to travel to reach the end consumer.

