Malaga village strengthens ties with Texas during twinning trip to USA

Eugenio Cabezas Macharaviaya Monday, 26 August 2024, 12:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The small Axarquía village of Macharaviaya on the eastern side of Malaga province has just 500 inhabitants. However, it plays an important role in history and in relations with the USA, thanks to Bernardo de Gálvez, who was born in the village and is considered one of the heroes of American independence.

In recent years the village has continued to strengthen ties with the USA through this connection. The most recent project took place this month with the visit by mayor of Macharaviaya, Antonio Campos, to the towns of Socorro and San Elizario in Texas. They have signed a twinning agreement with the Axarquía village that revives a historical legacy of more than two centuries.

“This agreement symbolises the union of two cultures that share deep roots, forged in the time of the viceroyalty of Nueva España under the figure of the famous Bernardo de Gálvez,” said the town hall in a press release. Socorro has a population of almost 38,000 inhabitants and San Elizario about 11,000.

During the official visit to Socorro, El Paso, in Texas, Campos recalled that the footsteps of his ancestors “had already left their mark on these lands”. He went on to say that the twinning agreement “is not only a tribute to the historical memory of the people of Macharaviaya, but also a commitment to strengthen the cultural and social ties between the two places”.

The agreement opens up new opportunities for collaboration in tourism, education and culture, allowing future generations on both sides of the Atlantic to learn about and appreciate the shared history, according to the town hall. The signing of the public twinning document, organised by the Cultural Heritage Association, marks the beginning of a series of joint projects that will enhance local traditions and strengthen the sense of belonging to a common heritage.

With the presence of the mayor of Socorro, Ivy Ábalos, and the Consul General of Mexico in El Paso, this twinning highlights the importance of historical memory in the construction of a shared future, according to Campos: “Macharaviaya, with its rich history, seeks to internationalise its heritage and attract those who wish to explore these deep historical links.”