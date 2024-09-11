Malaga village prepares to celebrate its mix of nationalities

Jennie Rhodes Comares Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 17:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Comares is holding an ‘intercultural day’ on Sunday 15 September to celebrate the mix of nationalities that call the village, which at approximately 740 metres above sea level is one of the highest in Malaga province, home.

All nationalities are invited to participate by taking a typical dish and dressing up in a traditional outfit from their country. “Let’s have a wonderful day together with music,” says the town hall’s Facebook page.

According to Spain's national statistics institute (INE), in 2021 the foreign community in Comares made up almost 40 per cent of the village's population, with 534 foreign people registered on the town hall Padrón (register).

“In terms of nationalities we have British, Irish, Germans, Belgians, Argentinians, Paraguayans and a few others, the foreign population is very important in our community,” Comares town hall told SUR in English.

There will be live music from 12pm on Plaza Balcón de la Axarquía and performances range from traditional Flamenco and Verdiales to DJ sets and British musician Ella Ray.

The poster advertising the day. SUR

Visitors are also welcome to join in the festivities. For further information click here