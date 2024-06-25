Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra to perform works by Henry Mancini in Axarquía town

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 11:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is hosting Malaga’s Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesday 26 June as they give a concert of works by the American composer and conductor Henry Mancini as part of the ‘Musica a la Fresca’ programme organised by La Térmica.

"We could not be happier because this series, organised by La Térmica in collaboration with Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra, is leaving for the first time the gardens of the provincial council's contemporary culture centre, where it has always been held in previous summers," explained the councillor for culture, María de la Paz Couto.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, invited everyone to enjoy this unique event. "We continue to strengthen our cultural calendar in the municipality and this concert is an opportunity to enjoy the best orchestral music," he said.

The concert poster

The Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga (OFM) under the baton of conductor José María Moreno, will offer a repertoire based on Mancini's best known and most cinematographic compositions. Born in 1924 in Ohio, Mancini was the composer of the soundtrack of films including Charade, Days of Wine and Roses, Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Pink Panther, Two on the Road and Dear Heart, among many other titles.

Tickets costs 15 euros and can be purchased here The concert starts at 10pm and the gates open 30 minutes before the start.