Magnitude 2.8 earthquake registered in Malaga province village

Isabel Méndez Malaga Sunday, 8 September 2024, 21:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The village of Alfarnate in Malaga province has registered a slight earthquake this Sunday evening (8 September). According to data from Spain's national geographic institute (IGN), the seismic movement happened at 6.05pm local time and developed at a depth of five kilometres.

The 2.8 magnitude tremor had no major consequences and seems to have been imperceptible to the population.

Today's one in the Axarquia area is the first to be recorded so far this month in the province of Malaga. On 26 August, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake detected at a depth of 19 kilometres in the Atlantic sea south of Lisbon (Portugal) was felt by people living in the Andalusian provinces of Huelva, Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba, Malaga, Granada and Jaén, amongst other parts of the country.