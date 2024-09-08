Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
IGN
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake registered in Malaga province village
112 incident

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake registered in Malaga province village

The tremor originated at a depth of five kilometres this Sunday evening, according to Spain's national geographic institute (IGN)

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Sunday, 8 September 2024, 21:57

Opciones para compartir

The village of Alfarnate in Malaga province has registered a slight earthquake this Sunday evening (8 September). According to data from Spain's national geographic institute (IGN), the seismic movement happened at 6.05pm local time and developed at a depth of five kilometres.

The 2.8 magnitude tremor had no major consequences and seems to have been imperceptible to the population.

Today's one in the Axarquia area is the first to be recorded so far this month in the province of Malaga. On 26 August, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake detected at a depth of 19 kilometres in the Atlantic sea south of Lisbon (Portugal) was felt by people living in the Andalusian provinces of Huelva, Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba, Malaga, Granada and Jaén, amongst other parts of the country.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  2. 2

    Are people really going to Mercadona supermarket stores in Spain to pull?
  3. 3 British formation aerobatic team promise to 'surprise' the crowd at Costa del Sol air show
  4. 4 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  5. 5 Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Woman arrested in Marbella over drugs hidden inside Buddha statues
  7. 7 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  8. 8 Chief Minister's doubts hold up UK-EU talks over Gibraltar
  9. 9 More than 3,000 bathers have used one of the beach areas for those with limited mobility in Fuengirola so far this year
  10. 10 Digital Art Day comes to Malaga: creating artistic masterpieces using modern techniques

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad