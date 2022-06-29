Macharaviaya finally able to celebrate Fourth of July with live events again For the first time since before the pandemic, the village where American Independence hero Bernardo de Gálvez was born, will be holding the traditional reenactment of the Battle of Pensacola

The village of Macharaviaya will, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, be celebrating the Fourth of July with live events. The annual celebration pays tribute to American Independence hero, Bernardo de Gálvez, who was born in the village.

On Friday 1 July in Malaga, a procession will start at the Museo de Malaga at 7pm and head towards Plaza de la Constitución where tribute will be paid to Bernardo de Gálvez and bagpipes will play the Spanish anthem.

The procession will march down Calle Larios and return to the museum at around 8pm where there will be further events. The parade is made up of the Grenadiers and Dames of Gálvez of Macharaviaya dressed in period costume.

The parade will accompanied by a group of bagpipes who will play the Spanish and American national anthems.

A recreation of the Battle of Pensacola, which De Gálvez led, will take place on Saturday 2 July in Macharaviaya.

At 8.30pm a 20-minute procession will start in front of the town hall and will walk down to the church, where the reenactment will take place again with the Grenadiers and Dames of Gálvez of Macharaviaya dressed in period costume.

The reenactment will be followed by fireworks at around 11pm.