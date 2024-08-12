Local resident drowns on popular Costa del Sol beach

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 10:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It was a tragic Sunday afternoon in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol. An 82 year old man, a resident of Torre del Mar, died on a local beach in the vicinity of the Varela beach bar. At around 12 noon, the lifeguard service was alerted to the incident when the body was found floating next to the shore.

Immediately, lifeguards arrived at the scene and began to attempt resuscitation. Shortly afterwards, members of the Local Police force and a 061 health service ambulance were also on the scene, according to a statement from the town hall in the Axarquia region of Malaga province.

Despite the efforts of the rescuers and the emergency medical team, it was unfortunately only possible to confirm the death of the man on the beach. According to initial assessments, the death was due to natural causes. It appears that the elderly man suffered a heart attack while bathing and drowned.

The local authorities have offered their support to the relatives of the deceased, according to the town hall.