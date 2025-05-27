Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 21:02 Compartir

The lifeguard service on Rincón de la Victoria's beaches on the eastern Costa del Sol will start on Sunday 1 June, according to the town hall. The lifeguard, prevention and information services will be operational until 15 September, every day of the week, from 12 until 8pm.

A team of 22 professionals, including lifeguards, a coordinator and medical staff, will ensure the safety and care of beachgoers from a dozen watchtowers distributed along the coastline. The service will be in permanent coordination with Civil Protection volunteers and Local Police officers.

Activities will be carried out on the beaches with awareness workshops on waste, marine life, reduction of water consumption, as well as a course for the Civil Projection service of Rincón de la Victoria.

The company awarded the contract, Provita Sociedad Cooperativa Madrileña, will be responsible for providing the services for the second consecutive year, with a municipal budget of 304,133 euros for the current summer season.

Footbaths, furniture, litter bins and signage have also been updated and the beach cleaning service will also be in operation from 1 June with boats that will be responsible for the location and collection of floating and partially floating solid waste (dead fish, plastics, packaging, jellyfish, etc.). The service will operate from the beaches of La Cala del Moral to Torre de Benagalbón from 10am until 6pm.

The public toilets will be open and cleaning in the modules located on the beaches and promenade, as well as cleaning on the walkways of the beaches will be carried out between 8am and 10pm.

The Red Cross 'enjoy the beach' programme for people with reduced mobility will also start operating and will be available from Monday to Friday from 4pm until 8pm until 31 August. It is located at the accessibility point in Torre de Benagalbón (Los Claros area) which offers facilities with toilets, a hut for storing equipment, recreational tables and an adapted shower.

The assisted bathing facilities can be requested by residences, associations, families and individuals. The equipment for access to the water will consist of a crane, two amphibious chairs and life jackets. To request the service contact the Red Cross Rincón de la Victoria at 6, Calle Limonero or by calling 952 972 399.