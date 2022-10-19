Eighteen villages in the Axarquía see the light The installation of almost 2,000 new LED street lights will improve energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions

Periana is one of the villages to have the LED lights installed / sur

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, has improved the lighting in 18 villages in the Axarquia with the installation of LED lights, replacing some 2,000 older streetlights.

The project will see improved energy efficiency and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. It has involved an investment of 470,384.10 euros and forms part of the transition to a low carbon economy under the European Union programme for sustainable growth 2014-2020.

The lighting has been updated in Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Almáchar, Árchez, Arenas, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Cómpeta, Frigiliana, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Periana, Riogordo, Salares, Sayalonga, Sedella, Totalán and La Viñuela, according to a statement from the Diputación.

In total 1,995 LED lights have been installed and energy consumption is expected to fall by 77 per cent, saving emissions of almost 420 tonnes of CO2 per year. This will also lead to an almost 185,000 euro annually saving in energy bills.