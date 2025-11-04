Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 13:17 Share

Traffic will be disrupted on the N-340 coastal road between Torre del Mar and Benajarafe on the eastern Costa del Sol while road safety improvement work is carried out. The work will involve partial disruptions in both directions to renew the road surface until 21 November.

The aim of the work is to repair existing damage and renew the road surface, offering drivers "a more comfortable and safer journey on one of the busiest roads on the Malaga coast" according to the Ministry of Transport.

Work started at 8.30am on Tuesday 4 November with lane closures between kilometres 262.7 and 269.3 in the direction of Malaga city, from Monday to Thursday between 8.30am and 7pm and on Fridays from 8.30am until 3pm.

The work will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, from 4 to 11 November, between kilometres 262.7 and 264.8, access to the N-340A will be closed via the MA-3203 regional road. In the second phase, from 12 to 21 November, between kilometres 264.8 and 269.3, there will also be restrictions on access from the MA-3203.

To maintain traffic flow, alternative routes will be set up and clearly signposted via the A-7 motorway, between junctions 953 and 967 during phase one, and between junctions 953 and 960 during phase two.

This action is part of the state road network conservation and maintenance programme, in which Spain's Ministry of Transport has invested £67 million in Malaga province since June 2018, with the aim of improving the quality and safety of state road infrastructure.