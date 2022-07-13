Shooting of the new Netflix series Kaos, starring Hugh Grant, moves to the Axarquía Scenes were shot in several locations in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga but whether the main star was present or not was shrouded in secrecy

Who is behind the screen? Filming of Hugh Grant's Kaos at El Ingenio shopping centre / SUR

Filming for the new Netflix series Kaos, which stars British actor Hugh Grant, has been taking place in several locations in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga over the last few days.

A catering area, dressing rooms, caravans, trailers and transport vehicles were set up in the vicinity of El Ingenio shopping centre to cater for a team of professionals made up of more than 200 people including crew and extras.

Curious onlookers have been asking about the tents and vehicles for four days. However, access has been restricted by the production company to safeguard the details of the filming and actors.

Several scenes were filmed in the shopping centre and the surrounding area, as well as in other local streets.

Details about the series are still being kept top secret other than the fact that the theme is about Greek mythology.