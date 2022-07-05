Filming of the new Netflix series Kaos, starring Hugh Grant, starts in Marbella Other locations in Malaga province planned by the production team include the Axarquía and Malaga city, before the actors and crew move on to Seville, Madrid and Valencia once all the scenes on the Costa del Sol are finished

There is huge curiosity about the filming of the new Netflix series Kaos on the Costa del Sol, but the details are being kept extremely secret.

On Monday residents of Los Altos de Marbella – one of the most exclusive residential developments on the Costa del Sol - were surprised to find dozens of caravans, trailers and cars heading towards a magnificent mansion where filming was about to take place. A temporary car park had been prepared on a large piece of land nearby, and a large marquee was set up to protect the crew from the sun.

But there was little else to be seen. The property had been converted into an impregnable fortress to guard the secrets of this production and its international cast, which includes Janet McTeer, Nabhaan Rizwa, Cliff Curtis and, of course, Hugh Grant who is playing Zeus.

In fact, Grant did not take part in the filming on Monday, so those keen to see the star of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill will have to hope for another chance.

This new production also includes a large number of extras, but they will be unable to pass on any secrets about the filming as mobile phones are banned from the set so no photos can be taken or recordings made. The devices have to be handed over in the morning and collected at the end of the day.

Other locations in Malaga province planned by the production team for Kaos include the Axarquía and Malaga city, before the actors and crew move on to Seville, Madrid and Valencia once all the scenes on the Costa del Sol are finished.