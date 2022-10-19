Iznate bans use of drinking water for street cleaning, watering gardens, cleaning cars and filling swimming pools The town hall has adopted measures to reduce consumption by 20 per cent due to the drought crisis facing the Axarquía

The village of Iznate has become the latest to introduce measures to reduce its water consumption in view of the drought crisis facing the Axarquía. The town hall, which has just 900 registered inhabitants on its ‘padrón’, has approved a ban on using drinking water for street cleaning and filling private swimming pools as La Viñuela reservoir drops below 10 per cent capacity.

The byelaw signed by the mayor, the socialist Gregorio Campos, prohibits the use of drinking water for cleaning streets, public squares and building façades; the filling of private swimming pools; the watering of gardens and fruit trees; the washing of cars outside authorised establishments; and the use of public fountains for irrigation purposes, ornamental fountains that do not have a closed water circuit, showers and public fountains. These measures aim to reduce water supply by the 20 per cent set out by the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, in a decree in June 2021.

Fines

The town hall is also implementing a plan to detect leaks, fraud and improper use of drinking water. Failure to comply with the measures adopted would imply a fine, which will be classified as minor, serious or very serious depending on the damage caused.

In the worst case, the sanction could lead to the suspension of the water supply. In the absence of local police officers, it is the mayor himself and other municipal officials who are responsible for monitoring and enforcing these rules, with the support of the Guardia Civil.

La Viñuela reservoir is already at 9.9 per cent of its capacity, with 16.2 cubic hectometres of water in storage, on the verge of equalling its last historic low, on 30 October 2008, when it stood at 15.2 hectometres. This time last year the reservoir was at 20 per cent capacity and stored 33.6 cubic hectometres.