Cyclist dies after accident involving motorcycle in Vélez-Málaga The 60-year-old Italian man, a resident in the town, was reportedly crossing a pedestrian crossing near the Peugeot dealership and MacDonald’s

It was a tragic weekend on the roads of Vélez-Málaga. Following the deaths of two people killed in the early hours of Saturday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Almayate, on Sunday a 60-year-old Italian resident died when he was hit by a motorcycle while riding his bicycle on Avenida Juan Carlos I.

According to sources, the accident happened at around 12.18 pm and several witnesses contacted the emergency 112 Andalucía service. The report was of a motorcycle that had hit a cyclist when the latter was using a pedestrian crossing at the roundabout near the Peugeot dealership and MacDonald's.

Local Police, Guardia Civil and 061 emergency medical services arrived at the scene and the cyclist was taken in very serious condition to the nearby Axarquía hospital, where he died later that afternoon, as a result of serious injuries and severe head trauma he suffered from the impact of the motorcycle.

The 57-year-old rider of the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries of varying severity, but no further details about his condition have been released.

Second accident in Almayate

A further accident happened in Almayate on Sunday evening, when a 58-year-old woman was hit by a car when crossing Avenida de Andalucía, at kilometre 258 of the old N-340, very close to where the fatal accident occurred on Saturday.

This time the driver of the vehicle did stop to help the victim, who suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar. No further details as to her condition have been released.

Vélez-Málaga town hall have stressed that there is good visibility on the section of the N-340 road where the two accidents happened and that the speed is limited to 50 kilometers per hour, as it is an area with numerous homes and businesses on the roadside. However, this section is still the responsibility of the state and not the town hall. The cause of both accidents is believed to have been speeding.

Motorcyclist killed in Benamocarra

There was more tragedy in the Axarquía on Saturday when a 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the village of Benamocarra and an 18-year-old resident was also injured in the fatal accident. Benamocarra town hall has reported through social networks that the deceased was David Quero Gutierrez, known as 'El Colorao', a "very dear and respected local businessman in our village", the post said. It added, "The government team deeply regrets his passing and conveys to his family and friends its deepest condolences. We join in the grief of his loved ones.”