Fugitive arrested in Nerja, wanted in Ireland on sexual assault and child porn charges The 72-year-old man, who had been living in the Axarquia town for five years, is being held in custody by Spanish authorities

Guardia Civil officers in Nerja have arrested a 72-year-old man with Irish nationality, with the initials DJW. The individual, who had an international search and arrest warrant against his name - issued by a court in Dublin - was wanted on alleged charges of sexual assault on minors and possession of child pornography.

SUR has learned that Spanish police officers, after becoming aware of the international order issued by the authorities, located him and arrested him on 27 October.

The man had lived for five years in the municipality of Nerja, in different locations in the town, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The detainee is being held in custody while extradition proceedings are processed.