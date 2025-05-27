Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Frigiliana. E. Cabezas
Animal welfare

Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents

The Guardia Civil received a complaint from a member of the public about goats being kept in poor conditions and a strong smell coming from an isolated farm

Eugenio Cabezas

Frigiliana

Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 17:22

Officers from Seprona, the Guardia Civil's nature protection service in Spain, have investigated an individual in Frigiliana on the east of Malaga province for an alleged crime of animal cruelty.

The investigation started in March when information was received from a citizen who reported that goats were being kept in deplorable conditions and that there was a strong smell coming from an isolated farm near the Axarquía town, according to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday 27 May.

Following the report, officers carried out an inspection of the farm in collaboration with the Andalusian veterinary inspection service which has an office Vélez-Málaga. Officers found four female goats being kept in poor conditions in a cramped installation that had a partly broken roof.

The goats were removed and it was then closed down. One person is being investigated for an alleged offence of animal cruelty.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  2. 2 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  3. 3 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  4. 4 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  5. 5 Age Concern Marbella unveils programme of social events for June
  6. 6 Discover the five keys to a perfect smile this summer
  7. 7 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents

Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents