Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents

Frigiliana Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Officers from Seprona, the Guardia Civil's nature protection service in Spain, have investigated an individual in Frigiliana on the east of Malaga province for an alleged crime of animal cruelty.

The investigation started in March when information was received from a citizen who reported that goats were being kept in deplorable conditions and that there was a strong smell coming from an isolated farm near the Axarquía town, according to a statement issued by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday 27 May.

Following the report, officers carried out an inspection of the farm in collaboration with the Andalusian veterinary inspection service which has an office Vélez-Málaga. Officers found four female goats being kept in poor conditions in a cramped installation that had a partly broken roof.

The goats were removed and it was then closed down. One person is being investigated for an alleged offence of animal cruelty.