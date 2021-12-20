Investigation opened after six cars totally gutted in Torrox municipal car park blaze In total, 18 parked vehicles were damaged in the fire on Sunday night and questions are being asked about the insurance cover of the premises

A total of 18 vehicles were extensively damaged after a fire broke out in a Torrox municipal car park on Sunday night, according to the emergency services.

The 112 Andalucía control centre said the blaze broke out at 10.53pm in the Concordia car park in the town, and the flames quickly spread amongst parked vehicles.

Firefighters confirmed that a total of 18 vehicles were damaged in the blaze, of which six were completely gutted.

Despite the extensive damage, no personal injuries were reported.

The town mayor, Óscar Medina (PP), said that regretted what happened, although he pointed out the car park was opened more than a decade ago "without surveillance, management or control", so that its use is open.

Not first time

"I am going to order an investigation because it is not the first time that it has happened in this car park, and what a coincidence that it always happens in this one and not in the one in La Almedina or in any of the hundreds of private car parks that are on the coast and in the town", said the mayor.

Opposition IU spokesperson, María José Prados, said, "I have my doubts that insurance will cover this, since the parking does not have the relevant security measures," she denounced, while fearing that the insurance companies "will hold the town hall accountable."