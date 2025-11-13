Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 13 November 2025, 17:04 Share

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has reinforced its commitment to people with coeliac disease by renewing its agreement with the Malaga coeliac association (Acema) to continue developing the gluten-free Rincón project.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, together with the president of the Malaga Coeliac Association, Rafael Galán, have signed the new agreement aimed at carrying out joint activities to improve the promotion and control of the town's hospitality sector.

The mayor highlighted the importance of "raising awareness among the population and promoting measures that contribute to improving the quality of life of people with coeliac disease". In this regard, he emphasised the importance of providing advice and information to the local hospitality sector, with the aim of increasing the number of places participating in the gluten-free Rincón network.

Acema president Rafael Galán thanked the town hall for its support and highlighted the importance of the project. "Thanks to the involvement of the town hall and local restaurateurs, people with coeliac disease now have more safe options and greater social awareness," he said.

The agreement provides for a municipal contribution of 3,000 euros to finance specific training for kitchen and dining room staff at participating bars and restaurants, as well as the control and technical monitoring of gluten-free menus and the supervision of correct food handling.

Interested bars and restaurants can contact the health and consumer affairs department of Rincón de la Victoria town hall on 952 911 332 and 607 983 852 or by email at rinconsingluten@rincondelavictoria.es. Full information is also available on the town hall website.

Bars and restaurants participating in the network are: Asador de Pollos & Comida para Llevar - Hn@s Toro, Chiringuito Marina Playa, Lo de Sergio Resto Bar, Restaurante Bibra, Restaurante Pizzería Gianni, Restaurante Pizzería Pronto Factory, Taberna Marinera La Victoria and Venta la Chalaúra.