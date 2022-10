New footpath planned for Axarquía villages Some 200,000 euros will be allocated to the project

An image of the area where the route will be made. / SUR

Malaga's provincial council, Diputación, has allocated almost 200,000 euros to extend the 'Ruta de los Molinos' (route of the mills) between the villages of Árchez and Canillas de Albaida in the Axarquía.

The aim of the project is to recover 675 metres of an old irrigation channel to create a new hiking route along the Turvilla river, which will also connect with the Gran Senda de Málaga trail.