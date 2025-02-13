Five ways to fall in love with the capital of Malaga province's Axarquía

Another Portovelis market will be held in the town centre from 12 noon to 8pm.

Javier Almellones Vélez-Málaga Thursday, 13 February 2025, 18:39 Compartir

Saint Valentine may only be one day, but Vélez-Málaga, on the eastern Costa del Sol, has lined up a whole weekend of ways to fall in love with the town known as 'the capital of the Axarquía'.

First off a 'Rincón del Beso' (Kissing Corner) statue is to be inaugurated on Valentine's Day in the historic La Villa area of the town. In fact there's even a competition to find the most original kissers with the winners being given a night in a hotel and a romantic dinner in a hotel in the town.

The following day, Saturday, will see the return of the Portovelis market with stalls selling artisan and local gastronomic products on Plaza de las Carmelitas and Calle Canalejas. On this occasion, the event will begin at midday and will last until 8pm and there will be live music throughout the afternoon.

In addition, from Friday evening until Sunday, the town's first Festibeer beer festival is taking place in Parque Andalucía near the town centre. The event will start at 7pm on Friday 14 February and last until Sunday evening. At 1pm on Sunday there will be a private beer tasting as well as live music and a table football tournament.

On at the Teatro del Carmen on Saturday at 8pm is the play 'Boabdil, The Last King', a play by Jesús García Amezcua, which explores the final days of the Nasrid kingdom.

Sunday will be the last day to visit the 'Nazareno, II Estación del Vía Crucis, según Sánchez Mesa' exhibition which is open to the public at the Museo de la Semana Santa.

The Teatro del Carmen and the Museo de la Semana Santa will host two important cultural activities this weekend.

While in the town it's the ideal opportunity to learn more about the history of Vélez-Málaga by visiting the Fortaleza (the fortress), La Villa, the Mihrab Arch, Casa de Cervantes (now the official language school), San Juan Bautista church, the Marqués de Beniel church and the Virgen de los Remedios chapel which is famous for its murals by Evaristo Guerra which project the image of the surrounding area inside the building, giving it its name 'the transparent chapel'.

Other historical sites not to be missed are the Felipe II fountain, the Alhóndiga, the old Hospital de San Juan de Dios and Nuestra Señora de Gracia monestary (known as 'Las Claras').

WHAT TO VISIT

Fortress (la Fortaleza)

The remains of the old city wall can be found in the upper part of the old town. Although most of what can be seen has been restored, some of the original parts are also visable. There are also excellent panoramic views. Where: In the upper part of the old town of Vélez-Málaga.

Santa María La Mayor church

What was once the first church in Vélez is now home to the Easter week museum with information and displays about the different images of Our Lady and Jesus Christ and the town's Holy Week brotherhoods. Where: Access via Calle Fortaleza.

Barrio de La Villa

At the foot of the castle you can find the quarter that was once the Andalusian medina. Today it is an ideal place for a stroll. Where: Entrance via Plaza de la Constitución.

Casa de Cervantes

A building now used for cultural activities including the Escuela Oficial de Idiomas (official language school) which may have been the place where Miguel de Cervantes stayed while he was visiting Vélez-Málaga. Where: Calle San Francisco.

Mihrab Arch

Entrance to a 14th century Nasrid mosque, which is in good condition thanks to the fact that it was part of a house in Vélez-Málaga for many years. Where: Plaza de la Gloria.

WHERE TO EAT

La Sastrería La Sastrería La Sastrería La Sastrería

This steakhouse, located in the historic centre of Vélez, is a good option for meat lovers. In addition to the traditional pork tenderloins and grilled beef entrecotes, there are other succulent options, such as Segovian style suckling pig. Its extensive wine list and tapas are other attractions for lunch or dinner. Where: Plaza de la Constitución, 2. 29700 Vélez-Málaga. Telephone: 951 734 249. www.lasastreriaasador.es

Puerta Nueva

For more than six years now, this establishment has become one of the temples of 'mollete' in the province of Malaga. Its owner, Sergio Muñoz, has made a firm commitment to molletes - a traditional bread from Malaga province. As well as molletes, they also have other breads that are ideal for breakfast, such as 'pitufo' - a small roll.

Where: Avenida Villa de Madrid, 53. 29700 Vélez-Málaga. Telephone: 650 771 211.

WHERE TO STAY

La Casa de las Titas La Casa de las Titas

In the heart of the old town of Vélez, the family-run apartments offer both short and long-term stays. they also sometimes offer guided tours of the old town.

Where: Calle Magdalena, 2, Bajo. 29700 Vélez-Málaga. Telephone: 952 502 061. www.lacasadelastitas.com