Who's the fastest waiter on the eastern Costa del Sol?

Picture of some of the participants in the races held this Thursday in Nerja.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:02

For the third consecutive year waiters in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol participated in a race on Thursday 9 October as part of the popular coastal town's annual Feria.

Around 40 professionals from the local hospitality industry competed in the race in which they had to cover a distance of 500 metres in the shortest possible time, while carrying a tray with glasses full of water.

They set off from the Balcón de Europa, accompanied by a brass band and cheered on by hundreds of spectators.

The winner was Carlos Ramos, from the Hotel Balcón de Europa, with a time of three minutes and one second

The winner was Carlos Ramos, from the Hotel Balcón de Europa, with a time of three minutes and one second. He won a trophy, 700 euros in cash, a five-litre bottle of red wine and a case of Cruzcampo beer. Ramos said he was "very happy" at the end of the race, which he acknowledged was "hard because of the heat and nerves".

In second place was Francisco Ruiz from the Playa&Sol restaurant in Burriana, with a time of three minutes and 10 seconds. He won 500 euros and alcohol. Third place went to Miguel Cano from Cafetería Plaza, who won 400 euros and drinks. In fourth place was Miguel Martín from the Playa&Sol restaurant, with a time of 3 minutes and 11 seconds. Four more finalists won prizes of 100 and 50 euros in cash, as well as drinks.

The winners of the relay race, which was new this year and involved waiters exchanging the water content of the trays in the middle of the course, were Alexis Gastón and Miguel Martín from the Playa&Sol restaurant, who won a cash prize of 300 euros.